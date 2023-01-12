The highly-rated former Scotland U-20 front-row steps up from the club’s academy after an encouraging start to the 22/23 season, with well-taken tries against Cardiff, Glasgow Warriors and Zebre Parma. Harrison was a match-winner with his 78th minute try against Zebre Parma last weekend, while his acrobatic finish in last month’s 1872 Cup decider secured a vital losing bonus point.

“I’m really excited to stay at the club I’ve wanted to play for since I was a boy,” said Harrison. “I feel like I’ve worked really hard over the last two and a half years to get this point – so it really means a lot.“It’s always been my goal to earn a professional contract with Edinburgh Rugby and the support of the coaching staff has been massive in helping me reach this point. They’ve backed me and trusted me in big matches which has really helped my development as a pro player.“Now it’s time to get my head down and continue to work. I don’t want to take any backward steps. I can’t wait to continue to represent a club and city that means so much to me.”

Harrison made his professional debut at the age of 18 against Dragons in March 2020 and his first start was against Ulster in June 2021. He came through the ranks at West Linton Lions and Peebles and steps up to a senior hooker group which includes Scotland internationalists Stuart McInally and Dave Cherry, as well as experienced duo Adam McBurney and Tom Cruse.

