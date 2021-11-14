Rachel Malcolm delighted as ‘clinical’ Scots see off Japan in Edinburgh

Scotland's Shona Campbell on the attack against Japan at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

It was the first time the Scots had played in front of home fans since November 2019 and a crowd of 2,346 were at the DAM Health Stadium to watch an exciting Test match.

Rhona Lloyd scored two tries and was named played of the match, with Lana Skeldon, Megan Gaffney, Chloe Rollie and Lisa Thomson also touching down.

The Scots trailed 12-10 at the break, even though Japan had a player sent off in the 20th minute.

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm is all smiles at full time after the Autumn Test match victory over Japan at the DAM Health Stadium. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Malcolm said: “We weren’t happy at half-time because, although we showed glimpses of what we could do, we weren’t good enough.

“After the break we were more clinical, our attack sharpened up and defensively we were strong.