Graduating from the club’s academy, Sweeney – who is adept at full-back, wing and centre – recently made his professional debut for the Capital side, impressing in difficult conditions against Connacht in Galway. An elusive runner and cultured ball player, Sweeney has been in a rich vein of form for Edinburgh ‘A’ this season.

Sweeney said: “There’s no other club I’d rather be at. I love the environment, the group of players and the city. I grew up supporting the club, so to sign pro with the friends I grew up with is something special for me. It was a no-brainer for me to sign and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Born in Glasgow, Sweeney spent much of his childhood growing up in Horsham and Hong Kong where his rugby journey began. Pro sport runs in his family with his grandfather a former Queen’s Park footballer.

Sweeney moved back to Scotland to finish schooling at Musselburgh’s Loretto School where he played alongside friend and current teammate Ben Muncaster. Sweeney was soon involved at Scottish age-grade level, representing his country from U17 to U19.

The back-three player was hit by a long-term injury shortly after his arrival at Edinburgh, but battled back to fitness to feature for Heriot’s Rugby in the 2021/22 Super6 campaign.

