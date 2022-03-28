Rugby awards: Haddington RFC, Leith teenager and Lismore ladies coach among winners

Haddington picked up the community club of the season award in their 50th year of mini rugby and 110th season of adult rugby.

The East Lothian based club have been especially focused on supporting young people into rugby, and now have over 150 players playing regularly in their minis section at the club.

From inclusive rugby opportunities to local gardening projects and fundraising, the club has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to the sport and local community over the course of the year.

The winners were presented with their awards at Scotland women's match against England on Saturday, receiving a personalised trophy and prize.

Robbie Greenan won the young person’s award for the countless hours of coaching he provides at Leith.

Working around his college time, the 17-year-old leads and delivers extra-curricular rugby to the club’s local primary and secondary schools, takes the lead coaching the primary 4 age group and is also refereeing on Sunday mornings.

A spokesperson for Leith RFC said: “If Robbie was not volunteering at Leith, many kids would be missing out on the chance to give rugby a go and we would not have enough coaches to offer rugby to all primary schools in our local community.

“Robbie has built positive relationships with the parents too, and has encouraged a couple of them to get involved and assist with the running of Sunday rugby home fixtures.”

Adrian Graves, of Stewart’s Melville College/Edinburgh North Vikings, won the volunteer of the season in youth rugby award.

He took on a new role as S1 head coach of the North Vikings this season and young players are said to be “thriving” in the positive and inclusive environment he has created.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh North Vikings said: “It's not what Adrian does to support, develop and promote the game of rugby, that prompted this nomination - it's how he does it. He’s always been very aware that the number one priority is that the boys are safe and have fun.

“Secondly, his focus has never been on winning. He takes the view that he is developing the rugby players of tomorrow. He promotes a heads up, free flowing style of rugby that gives boys the foundations to grow into the game. His squad are often commented on in terms of their style of play and the spirit in which they play their rugby.”

The volunteer of the season in adult rugby has gone to Lismore ladies head coach Jamie Barclay.

The 29-year-old Jamie Barclay took on the role at the start of the season and has been credited for his work in keeping the team afloat, the players motivated and supporting to recruit new players.

He has also been lending his coaching expertise to Queen Margaret University women’s team, who have a partnership affiliation with Lismore.

Edinburgh’s Allana McLean, who is in her third-year officiating, won the community referee of the season award.

She has fast become a regular in the Edinburgh club game and is well liked and received by the clubs she visits.