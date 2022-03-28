Rugby: Boroughmuir U18s win national cup as girls teams falter

Centre Nick Adler and winger Ozzy Canakaivata also touched down for the Edinburgh side in a thrilling match, with scrum-half Greg Anderson showing accuracy with the boot.

GHA beat Stirling County 19-15 in the Under-16s final.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh Harlequins went down 69-12 to Stirling County in the Under-18 girls final.

Sky Phimister and Karly Conn did touch down for the Capital side on a tough afternoon.

However, Harlequins – representing a youth programme set up two years ago by Lismore in the city’s south east – deserve credit for the progress they have made.

East Lothian Girls lost 32-17 to Stirling County in the Under-16 girls final.

Emily Love, the impressive East Lothian captain and stand-off, scored two tries and sent Faye Sutherland in for number three, but Stirling were too strong.