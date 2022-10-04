Rugby: Lasswade in narrow home loss against rivals Berwick

A stock photo of Stephen Hunter in action for Lasswade.

Last season, honours were shared with a close win at home for Lasswade and a not so close loss at Berwick at the end of the season when the title was already theirs.

Berwick kicked off with the breeze at their backs and soon had their hosts under pressure. With just seven minutes gone they had their reward with a converted try.

Berwick used the wind to ensure that the play stayed in the Lasswade half and a further period of sustained pressure brought up their second try, not converted, just past the half hour.

Lasswade benefitted from the weather four minutes into the second half when Haynes won a kick and chase from half way to touch down beside the posts and kick the conversion. Berwick responded immediately with a penalty in front of the posts to make it 7-15.

With both sides fairly evenly matched, play swung mostly between the 22’s and, given the opportunity, Lasswade took the points from a penalty just before the hour. Ten minutes later they opted for a scrum from another penalty close the visitors’ line. The pushover stalled and after a couple of rucks Robertson forced his way over and Haynes’ conversion gave the slenderest of leads.

With five minutes to go Berwick got within goal kicking range and won a penalty to retake the lead and then held their hosts at bay until the final whistle to win 18-17.

This is Lasswade’s second single point loss at home and with only one win from four they need to find some points soon.