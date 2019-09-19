Rugby World Cup: Scottish interest outwith Scotland squad as Edinburgh and Glasgow players set to feature

Have your say

Gregor Townsend and his 31-man squad will be at the forefront of Scots' minds during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, but there is Scottish interest in other teams.





DTH van der Merwe - Canada / Glasgow Warriors



The Glasgow Warriors wing could win his 60th cap for Canada during the tournament. The South African-born player has scored 190 points for the Canucks, making his debut against Barbados in 2006.

Van der Merwe could line up against Italy on September 26, New Zealand on October 2, South Africa on October 8 and Namibia on October 13.



Tommaso Allan - Italy / Benetton



The Benetton utility man turned out for Scotland at age-grade but switched allegiance to Italy, and has since won 51 caps for the Azzurri, contributing 290 points in the process.

Italy face Namibia on September 22, Canada on September 26, South Africa on October 4 and New Zealand on October 12.



Siua Halanukonuka - Tonga / Glasgow Warriors



The Scotstoun prop, who moved to Scotland in 2017, could feature in Japan for Toutai Kefu's side. He has been capped 11 times since making his debut against Georgia in 2014.

Tonga take on England on September 22, Argentina on September 28, France on October 6 and USA on October 13.



Mesu Dolokoto - Fiji / Glasgow Warriors



The 24-year-old Glasgow Warriors hooker is part of the Fiji squad, and has made seven appearances since earning his first cap last year.

Fiji's pool matches are against Australia on September 21, Uruguay on September 25, Georgia on October 3 and Wales on October 9.



Leone Nakarawa - Fiji / Racing 92



Fijian lock with 57 caps spent three years with Glasgow Warriors, scoring 40 points in 69 games, before joining Racing 92 where he now plays with former Scotstoun colleague Finn Russell.

The Lieutenant has 65 points from 57 games for Fiji, and was named in the World Cup Dream Team at the end of the 2015 tournament.

Fiji's pool matches are against Australia on September 21, Uruguay on September 25, Georgia on October 3 and Wales on October 9.



Viliame Mata - Fiji / Edinburgh



Edinburgh back-rower 'Big Bill' Mata could also get game time in Japan. The Nauluvatau-born flanker helped Fiji to Olympic gold in 2016 and has contributed 15 points in 13 games for his country.

Fiji's pool matches are against Australia on September 21, Uruguay on September 25, Georgia on October 3 and Wales on October 9.



Nikola Matawalu - Fiji / Glasgow Warriors



Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Niko Matawalu, who has 55 points from 39 games for Dave Rennie's team, could feature alongside his Scotstoun colleague Dolokoto in the Fiji team.

Spent three years with Glasgow before brief spells at Bath and Exeter Chiefs, returning to Scotland in 2017. Since 2010, "Niko" has won 36 international caps, scoring 40 points in the process.

Fiji's pool matches are against Australia on September 21, Uruguay on September 25, Georgia on October 3 and Wales on October 9.

