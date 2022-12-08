Saracens v Edinburgh: Wes Goosen offers opposition verdict and relishes 'dream' opportunity

The versatile player has got over the calf injury that delayed the start to his Edinburgh career and is looking to make his mark in Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup clash in north London. The South African-born player grew up in New Zealand from an early age and played for Wellington and Super Rugby side Hurricanes but the 27-year-old is keen to test himself against the Gallagher Premiership leaders, who have won all nine of their league matches this season.

Goosen said: "This is one of the reasons why (I came to Edinburgh). You can test yourself against the best in the world. Saracens are known for being a world-class team. To play against those kind of players and that level is why you play the game.

"The Heineken Cup is one of the only crossover games that are on TV, so you do watch it back home. You know about Saracens, their legacy and how good they have been, the players they have. You dream about playing against them so to get the chance would be awesome. We are ready for the game. We weren't happy with our performance at the weekend, we were very below-par so we want to put that right."

Wes Goosen is relishing his opportunity to play against Saracens in the Heineken Cup. Picture: Ewan Bootman / SNS

Edinburgh have lost both of their United Rugby Championship fixtures – to Benetton and Munster – since the international break, but Goosen, who can play full-back, wing or centre, has enjoyed getting going for his new club.

He added: "I have loved it. It's a new challenge, a new bunch of guys I am playing with, all of the Scotland guys have come back and added a lot. Playing with Darc (Darcy Graham), (Emiliano) Boffelli, those kind of guys, is awesome. The coaching staff and the boys are a tight group.

