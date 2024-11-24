Murrayfield was sent home happy in the final test match of 2024 as Scotland put in a vintage performance to record a well deserved 27-13 victory over Australia.

The hosts bettered their opponents in every area of the pitch with some free flowing passing moves and line breaks in the backs but it was the forwards with their line out and scrum dominance that need to take the headlines. If they can take this type of performance into the 2025 Six Nations then we will be talking about a serious title challenge for Gregor Townsend’s side.

Scotland's defence was tested as Australia had most of the ball in the opening 10 minutes and the visitors looked to make that count as they sent a kickable penalty into the corner. However, the hosts defended the line-out maul brilliantly and won a roof raising penalty to weather the storm.

Another penalty came the Wallabies way as the Scots kept up their resilient defence in their own 22 and with this one right under the posts it was an easy kick for Noah Lolesio to make and put his side 3-0 ahead. With the territory the Aussie had in the opening ten that probably' wasn't too bad a return for Scotland.

Scotland themselves had a kickable penalty after back-to-back line out infringements and also opted to go for the try scoring opportunity. The ball came out the back of the maul and Russell sent a kick through for Darcy Graham to chase but there was just a little bit too much on it and it went out and dead before the Edinburgh winger could get to it. Scotland had the chance to level the scores on 20 minutes after Australia conceded a penalty at half way then twice got themselves marched back by referee Chris Busby.

With an extra 20 meter advantage the hosts called for the posts but Russell's kick came agonisingly back off the post.Scotland's line out had been on point and it was a superb move from the set piece that gave them the lead when Ewan Ashman threw over the the whole forward pack for the on-rushing Sione Tuiplotu who battered through the bewildered Aussie back line and over for the score. Russell duly added the extras to make it 7-3 to the hosts.

The visitors had the bulk of possession and territory in the opening 20 of the first half but the second 20 was all Scotland and with the line out going in their favour they opted for the corner from another kickable penalty. This time though the training ground move didn't quite go to plan as they tried to release Ashman after Gilchrist collected only for it to be knocked on off the arm of Rory Darge.

The half came to an end with Australia still pinned back in their own 22 as they kicked it dead from the back of a scrum which it looked like Scotland had initially come close to winning the penalty from but Busby was having none of it. It was a brilliant first half performance both defensively and offensively and the gap on the score board should have been wider but for a few stray handling errors.

Scotland continued to be on the front foot after the break and three minutes in they opted to have Russell slot an easy penalty under the posts to nudge them further ahead on the scoreboard. Frustratingly, the Wallabies won a penalty of their own in front of the posts for holding on from the kick off and they had it back to a four point game instantly from the boot of Lolesio.

Scotland were piling on the pressure and were denied what was a clear penalty try by the referee when Ben White was taken out off the ball but they didn't have to wait much longer and with the phases building in the 22 the ball came out to Duhan van der Merwe who powered over the line in the corner for his 30th try in dark blue with Russell adding a super two points from the conversion to make it 17-6.

Australia were back in attack after a prolonged period of defence and in the 57th minute they threatened in the 22 and brilliant defense from the line-out maul resulted in the hosts winning a scrum which was cheered like another try. Scotland then won a penalty from the scrum and cleared the danger as the set piece continued the be on point.

The game was put beyond doubt in the 67th minute after a fantastic line breaking run from Darcy Graham who eventually got the ball out wide to substitute Josh Bayliss on the win and the replacement back rower powered over in the corner. Russell sent a difficult kick wide but Scotland still had more than a two score advantage to hold on to. Scotland weren't thinking about simply holding on though and a neat move sent Duhan van Der Merwe through the middle on the break who got it away and a few neat passes later and Finn Russell over for a try of his own.

There was still enough time though for one more dubious refereeing call in a game of plenty that wen't against the Scots as winger Harry Potter chased down a lose ball and "scored" in the corner despite losing control and there not appearing to be a clear grounding.

Here are our player ratings from the game:

1 . Pierre Schoeman - 8 It's easy to count his carriers with the Murrayfield crowd letting you know and boy did he get few a through in his hour on the pitch.

2 . Ewan Ashman - 8 Line out throws were on point and was unlucky to not score a try off the back of another set piece move which was just about knocked forward in the build-up

3 . Zander Fagerson - 8 Scotland didn't just dominate the line out but also the scrum so it was a happy afternoon for both props. Especially the tight-head.