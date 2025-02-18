Scotland predicted XV to face England in Six Nations - all change in backs if Russell fails fitness race

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

Finn Russell and Darcy Graham are injury doubts for this year’s Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham so Gregor Townsend could have some big selection calls to make.

The latest instalment in the Calcutta Cup rivalry between Scotland and England takes place this weekend as Gregor Townsend’s men travel to Twickenham in the 2025 Six Nations.

The Scots are still smarting after their 32-18 loss to Ireland at Murrayfield and are looking to bounce back with a fifth consecutive win in this fixture to reignite their hopes of a title charge. However, they may well have to do it without their talismanic stand off Finn Russell and scoring machine Darcy Graham who, after a nasty collision of heads against the Irish, are both fitness doubts.

That uncertainty makes it incredibly hard to predict how the Scotland starting XV could look for this match but we have given it a go. Here is the Edinburgh Evening News’ predicted Scotland XV to face England in the 2025 Six Nations:

Dropped to the bench for the Ireland game so unclear if Townsend will stick with Rory Sutherland and Schoeman on the bench but a return to the starting XV seems likely

1. Pierre Schoeman

1. Pierre Schoeman

Very good game against Italy and was one of the better performers in the Ireland defeat so expect him to retain the starting hooker jersey for this one

2. Dave Cherry

2. Dave Cherry

Most nailed on position in the squad at the moment, nobody is coming close to displacing him in the starting XV right now

3. Zander Fagerson

3. Zander Fagerson

Slowly but surely improving and has been a threat in the line out so hopefully we're seeing him get back to his best for Scotland

4. Jonny Gray

4. Jonny Gray

