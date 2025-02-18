The latest instalment in the Calcutta Cup rivalry between Scotland and England takes place this weekend as Gregor Townsend’s men travel to Twickenham in the 2025 Six Nations.
The Scots are still smarting after their 32-18 loss to Ireland at Murrayfield and are looking to bounce back with a fifth consecutive win in this fixture to reignite their hopes of a title charge. However, they may well have to do it without their talismanic stand off Finn Russell and scoring machine Darcy Graham who, after a nasty collision of heads against the Irish, are both fitness doubts.
That uncertainty makes it incredibly hard to predict how the Scotland starting XV could look for this match but we have given it a go. Here is the Edinburgh Evening News’ predicted Scotland XV to face England in the 2025 Six Nations:
