The Glasgow Warriors back was deployed at both scrum half and on the wing in the USA drubbing.

Scotland defeated the USA 85-0 in their biggest ever win at the National Stadium, while the All Blacks now wait in the wings.

Having not faced their American opponents in 25 years at Murrayfield, the record-breaking hammering may discourage The Eagles from visiting Edinburgh for another quarter of a century. Hat-tricks from Jamie Dobie and Darcy Graham contributed to six of Scotland’s 13 tries, with Duhan Van Der Merwe notching a brace on his 50th cap. On a field day for the backs, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, George Horne and Dylan Richardson also got in on the action.

Despite Scotland’s opponents not being at the races, as the old saying goes, you can only beat what’s in front of you. While not getting carried away by any means, Gregor Townsend picked out some individuals he felt particularly thrived in the USA rout.

One of the hat trick heroes, Jamie Dobie was unplayable at times and had to play a variety of roles for his coach. The Glasgow Warriors man started half-back but finished the game on the wing in an experimental Townsend XV. With Ben White now returning to the squad after featuring for Toulon at the weekend, the Scotland coach now has a decision on his hands.

Dobie ‘crucial’ to rampant Scotland side

Townsend said of his healthy number-nine selection headache: “Jamie Dobie in this form - he’s absolutely crucial. I think we are in a fantastic position with the three scrum halves. I think we'd always seen Jamie coming through, and he's came through really fast. He obviously played a lot on wing, and when Glasgow won their URC title.

“But the last year, he's really grown as a nine, and in our last game, the Test match before tonight was in Samoa. I think he got man of the match in that game. He played really well. He's got a strong running game and he can play on the wing very well.

“So, yeah, it's going to be a tough selection next week, because Ben White had a brilliant Lions tour, and he started the season well with Toulon. So, you just hope that the three of them are fit for the whole series because they're great options for us.”

Van Der Merwe emotional after milestone cap

After his 50th Scotland appearance, Townsend said he was ‘delighted’ with his talisman’s contributions for his country. He said: “I got told after the game he (Duhan) and Darcy are now equal in the try-scoring record. What a great story that is and continues to be.

“Duhan spoke very well in the changing room about the last five years and what a special experience it's been for him. But also with the special group that he's a part of. He was emotional, I think you saw that when he ran out.He's loved by us. He's such a great personality and he's able to be himself.

“He played some brilliant rugby. I think he had a couple of assists today. Not as many as Kyle Rowe. But he definitely had a couple in there. He also knows his lot of competition in his position like Kyle Rowe, who's played very well again, Kyle Steyn is on great form and now we’ve got Dobie on the wing there. I think they'll be bringing the best out of each other. We're delighted he was able to get a couple of tries on his 50th cap.”