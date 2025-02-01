Scotland fought their way to a 31-19 victory against Italy in the Six Nations as they kicked off their campaign in strong style.

National team optimism was high when head coach Gregor Townsend announced his squad a few weeks ago but much of that was dashed when captain Sione Tuipulotu was announced to be missing the whole of the tournament with a pectoral muscle injury. The centre is one of the best in his position and his absence wasn’t the only one.

Dylan Richardson, Scott Cummings, Josh Bayliss, Kyle Steyn, Adam Hastings, Max Williamson, Andy Onyeama-Christie, Ben Muncaster and Magnus Bradbury were also unavailable. It had Stafford McDowall filling the void left by Tuipulotu in midfield while ex-skipper Jamie Ritchie came into the back row after impressing in the back row in the autumn versus Australia.

Matt Fagerson moved into the eight with Jack Dempsey on the bench and second row Jonny Gray was up for his first cap in almost two years. Scotland’s hopes of Six Nations glory ended with a bitter defeat the last times this pairing met, Townsend’s side conceding 21 unanswered points and watching their 22-10 lead becoming a 31-22 disadvantage.

They started in a menacing mood primed for revenge. Italy had multiple players offside inside the opening stages and the hosts opted for a tap-and-go from the resulting penalty. It was vindicated as they took an early lead, Rory Darge getting himself to the line and then Finn Russell nailed the conversion. Jamie Ritchie then played a great pass out the back to Finn Russell where wide space had emerged in abundance.

Huw Jones inside then managed to get a clear run to the line for his 20th international try with Russell again converting the rest. It was the perfect start that had a buoyant home crowd primed for a victory to kick off their campaign. Dave Cherry showed he's got more than just set-pieces in his game, finding his lineout jumper before the booker broke away.

Ben White put it away with an offload out the back before Russell dragged the conversion wide. For all their dominance with the ball, penalties had allowed Italy to stay alive in the match and keep within striking distance. Then, a moment to forget for the ever-reliable Russell, as the fly-half threw a pass straight to Juan Ignacio Brex, who ran under the posts with ease.

Tommaso Allan put in a simple conversion and now questions were asked of Scotland. Step forward the Darcy Graham show, as he found space on the right and right through. The final opponent was drawn in and Jones was slotted in for his second try and Russell added the rest to release some tensions building inside Murrayfield.

Jones made it a hat-trick to seal a fifth try of the game and it proved decisive. Next up is a battle with Ireland next week. Here’s how we rated the Scotland players in their Six Nations opener vs Italy.

1 . Blair Kinghorn - 7 Excellent under the high ball. A few lovely passes too as he underlined his importance to the team. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2 . Darcy Graham - 8 A magician at work. Just as it looked like ill-discipline would cost Scotland, he pulled out a brilliant break at 19-19 to get the team ahead again | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Huw Jones - 9 Filled a major void at centre with aplomb. Landed his 20th try and added on two more for a hat-trick. | Getty Images Photo Sales