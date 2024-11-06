Scotland kicked off their 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series with a resounding 57-17 win over Fiji at Murrayfield last weekend - but they now face a significant step up in opposition.

Reigning world champions South Africa are the team up next in Edinburgh and getting a result against them will mean Scotland being at their absolute best. The loss of Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham, who starred with four tries against the Fijians, is a real blow but could open the door for someone else to make a name for themselves.