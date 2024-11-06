Scotland kicked off their 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series with a resounding 57-17 win over Fiji at Murrayfield last weekend - but they now face a significant step up in opposition.
Reigning world champions South Africa are the team up next in Edinburgh and getting a result against them will mean Scotland being at their absolute best. The loss of Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham, who starred with four tries against the Fijians, is a real blow but could open the door for someone else to make a name for themselves.
Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn are also back in the fold after missing last weekend. Here is how we predicted Gregor Townsend’s starting XV to took for this Sunday’s match with South Africa: