Scotland predicted starting XV for Fiji: how Gregor Townsend's side could line up in Autumn Series opener

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 15:00 BST

The 2024 Autumn Nations Series kicks off at Murrayfield this Saturday as the Pacific Islanders visit Edinburgh.

International rugby returns to Edinburgh this weekend as Scotland kick off their 2024 Autumn Nations series with Fiji visiting Murrayfield.

It will be the first of four Test matches in the Scottish capital this month with Portugal, Australia and world champions South Africa all to come in the next few weeks. Each fixture will present a different challenge for Gregor Townsend and his players and there’s a good chance we will see many of the players chosen in the full squad feature at one point or another.

With that in mind, here is our predicted starting XV for Scotland when they take on Fiji on Saturday:

Always a crowd favourite at Murrayfield and Townsend will have good options on the bench to call on when needed

1. Pierre Schoeman

Always a crowd favourite at Murrayfield and Townsend will have good options on the bench to call on when needed | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hooker jersey feels up for grabs this Autumn, could it finally be time for the Edinburgh man to make it his own?

2. Ewan Ashman

Hooker jersey feels up for grabs this Autumn, could it finally be time for the Edinburgh man to make it his own? | SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales
Scotland's undisputed tight-head starter, It's a big month for the British & Irish Lion against some tough packs

3. Zander Fagerson

Scotland's undisputed tight-head starter, It's a big month for the British & Irish Lion against some tough packs | SNS Group

Photo Sales
A player that both Scotland and Glasgow Warriors have been able to rely on in the big occasions in recent years

4. Scott Cummings

A player that both Scotland and Glasgow Warriors have been able to rely on in the big occasions in recent years | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandGregor TownsendRugby Football UnionRugbyScottish RugbyMurrayfield
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice