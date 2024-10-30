International rugby returns to Edinburgh this weekend as Scotland kick off their 2024 Autumn Nations series with Fiji visiting Murrayfield.
It will be the first of four Test matches in the Scottish capital this month with Portugal, Australia and world champions South Africa all to come in the next few weeks. Each fixture will present a different challenge for Gregor Townsend and his players and there’s a good chance we will see many of the players chosen in the full squad feature at one point or another.
With that in mind, here is our predicted starting XV for Scotland when they take on Fiji on Saturday: