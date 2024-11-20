Scotland predicted XV to face Australia - familiar faces return with big call to made in back line

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 09:00 GMT

Gregor Townsend has some decisions to make ahead of their final match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series at Murrayfield.

The success or failure of Scotland’s 2024 Autumn Nations Test series will be determined this weekend when Australia visit Edinburgh for their final match of the year.

Scotland have so far beaten Fiji and Portugal and lost to world champions South Africa while the Wallabies have picked up impressive wins over England in London and Wales in Cardiff. It will be a tough test for Gregor Townsend’s men and he will likely be reverting back to his strongest available starting XV, having rested players against Portugal.

There are still some big calls for the head coach to make though, including in the pack and in the back line, and here is our predicted starting XV for the match:

Well rested after a break last weekend and ready to return to the starting XV with Rory Sutherland likely to deputise on the bench

1. Pierre Schoeman

Well rested after a break last weekend and ready to return to the starting XV with Rory Sutherland likely to deputise on the bench

Another who got the weekend off at Portugal and will likely return to the starting XV with Townsend having to decide between Richardson and Matthews as replacements

2. Ewan Ashman

Another who got the weekend off at Portugal and will likely return to the starting XV with Townsend having to decide between Richardson and Matthews as replacements

Completing Scotland's tried and tested front row with what will be his 70th Scotland cap should he play against the Wallabies

3. Zander Fagerson

Completing Scotland's tried and tested front row with what will be his 70th Scotland cap should he play against the Wallabies

Served his suspension last weekend, although he likely wouldn't have played against Portugal anyway, and is now free and available to return to the pack

4. Scott Cummings

Served his suspension last weekend, although he likely wouldn't have played against Portugal anyway, and is now free and available to return to the pack

Related topics: Scotland Australia Rugby Scottish Rugby
