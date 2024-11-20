The success or failure of Scotland’s 2024 Autumn Nations Test series will be determined this weekend when Australia visit Edinburgh for their final match of the year.

Scotland have so far beaten Fiji and Portugal and lost to world champions South Africa while the Wallabies have picked up impressive wins over England in London and Wales in Cardiff. It will be a tough test for Gregor Townsend’s men and he will likely be reverting back to his strongest available starting XV, having rested players against Portugal.

There are still some big calls for the head coach to make though, including in the pack and in the back line, and here is our predicted starting XV for the match:

1 . Pierre Schoeman Well rested after a break last weekend and ready to return to the starting XV with Rory Sutherland likely to deputise on the bench

2 . Ewan Ashman Another who got the weekend off at Portugal and will likely return to the starting XV with Townsend having to decide between Richardson and Matthews as replacements

3 . Zander Fagerson Completing Scotland's tried and tested front row with what will be his 70th Scotland cap should he play against the Wallabies