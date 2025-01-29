The 2025 Six Nations championship kicks off this weekend and Scotland are hoping they can get off to a flying start as they welcome Italy to Murrayfield.
Gregor Townsend’s squad has been hit hard by injuries over the past few weeks with skipper Sione Tuipulotu, one of world rugby’s most in form players, was rule out. He has also lost Dylan Richardson, Scott Cummings and Josh Bayliss since he initially named his squad and every one of those names would have been expected to either make the starting XV or earn a spot on the bench for the match with Italy.
Luckily though, there is plenty strength in depth to call on. Here is how we expected the Scotland starting XV to look for this weekend’s Six Nations opener against Italy:
1. Pierre Schoeman
Has earned his place as Scotland's undisputed best loosehead over the past few years and will look to kick off a hopefully impressive Six Nations against the Italians | SNS Group
2. Ewan Ashman
Townsend has plenty of depth at hooker, even despite and injury to Dylan Richardson, and Ashman looks like the man he favours most for the number two jersey | SNS Group / SRU
3. Zander Fagerson
Will take another step closer to becoming a Scotland centurion this Six Nations after being a stalwart of the national side for almost a decade and his still only 29 | SNS Group
4. Grant Gilchrist
Formed a strong partnership with Scott Cummings, who will miss the tournament through injury, but has played alongside most of the other lock options and is a leader in the pack | SNS Group
