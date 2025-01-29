The 2025 Six Nations championship kicks off this weekend and Scotland are hoping they can get off to a flying start as they welcome Italy to Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend’s squad has been hit hard by injuries over the past few weeks with skipper Sione Tuipulotu, one of world rugby’s most in form players, was rule out. He has also lost Dylan Richardson, Scott Cummings and Josh Bayliss since he initially named his squad and every one of those names would have been expected to either make the starting XV or earn a spot on the bench for the match with Italy.