The Six Nations returns this weekend for the penultimate round of fixtures in 2025 and Scotland are looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats to England and Ireland when they take on Wales in Edinburgh.

Gregor Townsend’s side are in need of a big result to try and salvage something from this year’s competition. They will face a Welsh side who restored pride with a positive showing against Ireland in Cardiff last time out.

Despite losing at Twickenham there were a number of individually excellent performances from the Scots so picking his best available starting XV could be quite straightforward although there are still some questions the head coach will need to answer. Here it the Edinburgh Evening News’ predicted Scotland starting XV to face Wales at Murrayfield in round four of the 2025 Six Nations Championship:

1 . Rory Sutherland Pierre Schoeman was dropped in favour of the Glasgow prop against Ireland but returned to the starting XV at Twickenham where England dominated the scrum so Sutherland could once again get the nod ahead of the crowd favourite

2 . Dave Cherry Pretty much established as first choice hooker now and a below par performance off the bench by Ewan Ashman at Twickenham hasn't helped his changes of replacing his Edinburgh teammate in the starting XV

3 . Zander Fagerson Although he was dominated in the scrum at Twickenham no other player in his position is even close to displacing him in the starting XV and poor performances are generally few and far between for the Glasgow tight head