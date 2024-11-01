It may cause a bit of dispute amongst some supporters but players born outside of the country the represent on the international stage in nothing new in Rugby.

Scotland have had plenty of ‘foreign’ exports over the years that have made their names at Murrayfield and the current crop of players is no different. There are 18 players in the current Scotland squad for their 2024 Autumn Nations Series tests with Fiji, South African, Portugal and Australia.

Here are all 18 and how they came to be eligible to represent Scotland with some certainly having stronger links than others but all willing to give their all for the dark blue:

1 . Fergus Burke - New Zealand The latest 'foreign' import to the Scotland set-up, he represented the All Blacks at under 20 level but is eligible for both Scotland and England through his Glasgow born grandfather and Dover born grandmother | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Ewan Ashman - Canada Born in Ontario but qualifies through his Edinburgh born father | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Will Hurd - England Qualifies through his maternal grandmother and has represented Scotland at youth level | Getty Images Photo Sales