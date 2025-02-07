Scotland starting XV v Ireland: Six Nations team news as trio handed starts

There were some surprise changes in the Scotland side for their Six Nations clash with Italy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland will face a tough challenge as they look to build on their opening weekend win against Italy when they host reigning Six Nations champions Ireland on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Jordan has been rewarded for an impressive display from the bench against Italy as he is partnered at centre with last weekend’s hat-trick hero Huw Jones. There was a big call from head coach Gregor Townsend as has named Rory Sutherland at loose head prop and Jack Dempsey is brought in at number eight. The recalled trio come in for Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie and Stafford McDowall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutherland will feature in the front row alongside Dave Cherry and Zander Fagerson while Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist retain their place in the second row. Matt Ferguson moves from number eight to six and Sam Skinner makes the bench after being a late call up to the squad earlier this week.

Townsend reflected on a challenging opening to this year’s Six Nations campaign and praised his side for seeing off Italy and ‘finding a way to win’.

“We got the job done, got maximum points and got a really good start and some positive play in attack and defence,” he told the Scotland Rugby YouTube channel. “There were moments when Italy won the momentum back and it was a proper test match and we found a way to win. There were a lot of things you want from a game, they came out and it was the basis for what we’ve worked on to improve this week.

Townsend went on to explain why he opted to reshuffle his squad for a meeting with an Ireland side widely regarded as one of the best in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Rory has been competing well with Pierre for that starting role, he’s been in great form this year and he’s in brilliant physical shape so he gets the opportunity to start. With Jackie, it’s just a case of him getting more minutes. We want have liked him to have played the following week but he’s trained really well and is looking confident after making a really good impact, like Tom did. I really thought Tom called for the ball a lot, he was very aggressive and proactive in defence and it was just a real followup from what he did in November.”

What is the Scotland starting XV to face to Ireland?

15. Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse 14. Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby 13. Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors 12. Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors 11. Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby 10. Finn Russell – Bath Rugby 9. Ben White – Toulon 1. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors 2. Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby 3. Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors 4. Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles 5. Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby 6. Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors 7. Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors 8. Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors

Who are the Scotland replacements for the Six Nations clash with Ireland?

16. Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby 17. Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby 18. Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers 19. Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby 20. Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors 21. Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby 22. Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors 23. Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors