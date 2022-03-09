Scotland U-20s: Head coach Kenny Murray makes three changes for Italy trip
Scotland U-20s head coach Kenny Murray has made just three changes to his side to face Italy in Treviso on Friday.
In the front row, GHA’s Gregor Hiddleston makes his Scotland U-20s start at hooker and will pack down with Heriot’s loosehead prop Mikey Jones and Currie Chieftains tighthead Gregor Scougall.
A try scorer in the home defeat to France, Josh Taylor of Ealing Trailfinders will start his fourth consecutive game at second-row.
In the back row team captain Rhys Tait of Boroughmuir Bears moves to Number 8 for the injured Ollie Leatherbarrow. Tim Brown of Glasgow Hawks is promoted from the bench to start at openside flanker to complete the pack.
Starting their third consecutive match together are the half-back pairing of Murray Redpath and Christian Townsend.
Andy Stirrat and Duncan Munn continue at centre for the third game in a row.
Heriot’s and Edinburgh winger Ben Evans starts at No 14.
Murray said: “Although the score line didn’t reflect it, there were some positives to take from the game against France.
“France were strong and powerful. We know Italy will bring more of the same, with added physicality, but we’ve already shown in the tournament that we can be strong, physical, and powerful too.
“We’ve selected a fairly settled side to face Italy. There are number of key partnerships within the team who have played several games together now and are beginning to gel, we’ll look for the whole squad to do the basics right to get the performance we want.”