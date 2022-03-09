Scotland U-20s: Head coach Kenny Murray makes three changes for Italy trip

Scotland Under-20s caption Rhys Tait has been moved to the Number 8 role against Italy

In the front row, GHA’s Gregor Hiddleston makes his Scotland U-20s start at hooker and will pack down with Heriot’s loosehead prop Mikey Jones and Currie Chieftains tighthead Gregor Scougall.

A try scorer in the home defeat to France, Josh Taylor of Ealing Trailfinders will start his fourth consecutive game at second-row.

In the back row team captain Rhys Tait of Boroughmuir Bears moves to Number 8 for the injured Ollie Leatherbarrow. Tim Brown of Glasgow Hawks is promoted from the bench to start at openside flanker to complete the pack.

Starting their third consecutive match together are the half-back pairing of Murray Redpath and Christian Townsend.

Andy Stirrat and Duncan Munn continue at centre for the third game in a row.

Heriot’s and Edinburgh winger Ben Evans starts at No 14.

Murray said: “Although the score line didn’t reflect it, there were some positives to take from the game against France.

“France were strong and powerful. We know Italy will bring more of the same, with added physicality, but we’ve already shown in the tournament that we can be strong, physical, and powerful too.

“We’ve selected a fairly settled side to face Italy. There are number of key partnerships within the team who have played several games together now and are beginning to gel, we’ll look for the whole squad to do the basics right to get the performance we want.”

Scotland U20 team to face Italy on Friday 11 March at Stadio Comunale di Mongio (Friday 11 March, kick-off 6pm GMT) – live on BBC iPlayer.

15. Robin Mc Clintock (Montpellier) (3)

14. Ross McKnight* (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors) (6)

13. Duncan Munn** (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors) (3)

12. Andy Stirrat** (GHA) (2)

11. Ben Evans (Heriot’s Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby) (2)

10. Christian Townsend* (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors) (8)

9. Murray Redpath (Newcastle University) (7)

1. Michael Jones* (Heriot’s Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby) (8)

2. Gregor Hiddleston (GHA) (3)

3. Gregor Scougall** (Currie Chieftains) (3)

4. Josh Taylor (Ealing Trailfinders) (3)

5. Max Williamson* (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors) (7)

6. Matthew Deehan (Newcastle Falcons) (3)

8. Rhys Tait* (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors) (8) CAPTAIN

7. Tim Brown (Glasgow Hawks) (1)

Replacements

16. Duncan Hood (Bath University) (2)

17. Ali Rogers (Glasgow Hawks) (2)

18. Callum Norrie** (Strathallan School) (3)

19. Rudi Brown* (Watsonians Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby) (1)

20. Innes Hill (Ealing Trailfinders) (0)

21. Jed Gelderbloom (Edinburgh Rugby) (1)

22. Thomas Glendinning** (Glasgow Hawks) (4)

23. Keiran Clark** (Southern Knights) (0)

*FOSROC Scottish Rugby Contracted Academy Player

**FOSROC Scottish Rugby Regional Academy Player