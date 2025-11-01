Scotland went into the break 45 points ahead as it was more a case of Gregor Townsend’s men beating the minutes on the clock than their opponents. Two hat-tricks from D’arcy Graham and Jamie Dobie, a brace from Duhan Van Der Merwe, with help from Dylan Richardson, Kyle Rowe, Stafford McDowall, George Horne and Ollie Smith gave the Scots one of their biggest victories since their 100-8 hammering of Japan in 2004.

With the likes of Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn, Tom Jordan and Ben White unavailable for selection, it was a chance for some fringe members of the squad to stake their claim for the rest of the Quilter Nations Series and beyond. And in one of the biggest Murrayfield routs in recent memory, the coach will have some selection headaches going into next weekend.

Some early Scotland pressure paid off when Dylan Richardson scored for the fourth time for his country. Following that, it was new to old, as some tidy hands from debutant, Liam McConnell gave the ball to Duhan Van Der Merwe for his customary try on his 50th cap.

The Scotland onslaught continued when a long Adam Hastings pass found D’arcy Graham, who put the burners on to score his 32nd for his country. The winger then assisted Jamie Dobie minutes later to put the Scots 28 points ahead on the 20 minute mark.

Van Der Merwe then scored his second in his usual style, sending USA winger, Toby Fricker flying in the process. Stafford McDowall then broke through the USA defence to give it to Dobie for his second of the game. Graham then scored again after some quick hands from Kyle Rowe. At this point, he and Duhan were just having their own internal battle to see who could score a hat-trick first.

As the second half started, Townsend made five changes to give a few bodies a rest before the All Blacks next week. Graham equalled Duhan’s all-time try record as Scotland went 50 ahead early on in the second half. He was then also soon subbed for George Horne, who caused the Americans problems himself.

Considering his performance, it would’ve been a crime had Kyle Rowe not got on the scoresheet, but the fullback got his score on the 58th after a brief period of USA respite. Moments later, the USA had their best chance to score, almost being willed on by the Murrayfield crowd to get off the mark, however prop, Pono Davis dropped the ball backwards 10 metres from the line. Captain, Stafford McDowall then scored in the 70th minute to get in on the action.

Van Der Merwe then unselfishly gave the ball to Kyle Rowe, who passed to Horne for an easy finish. The South African-born winger may have been tempted to go for the line himself with only five minutes to go. Dobie then ran in for the his third of the night for the second hat-trick of the game. Ollie Smith then scored on the 80th minute mark to ensure the Scots beat the clock.

1 . Rory Sutherland - 6/10 Gave away Scotland's first penalty. On a day where the team were flawless he wasn't one of the standouts. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2 . Patrick Harrison - 7/10 The hooker channelled his inner Lionel Messi to go break from the USA defence but couldn't convert in the first half. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3 . D'Arcy Rae - 7/10 Not a day where the forwards particularly tested. The 30-year old had a solid performance on his first start. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

4 . Scott Cummings - 7/10 Another experienced head. Handled the ball well and done his bit. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales