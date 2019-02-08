Scotland v Ireland: All of the food and drink options at Murrayfield Stadium - and where to find them

A full stomach at a rugby match is nearly as important as the game

It’s important to line your stomach when spectating the Six Nations.

If you’re attending Scotland v Ireland at Murrayfield on Saturday (9 Feb), these are all of the food options on offer and where to get your hands on them.

Food

The food options at the stadium change on a game-by-game basis, but there is always delicious Scottish produce to be found during a match.

In the West Fan Village (which opens three hours before kick-off on match day) the following vendors will be on hand to fill hungry bellies:

- Churchill Venison Burgers

- Loch Fyne Oysters

- Tomintoul Venison

- Alice May (beef burgers)

- Sizzling Squid (fish, chips and calamari)

Drinks

Bean-to-cup coffee will be served in all areas of the stadium, and you can even treat yourself to a Scottish Rugby-branded reusable coffee cup. A selection of AG Barr soft drinks, such as

Irn-Bru, Cola and Strathmore still water can also be purchased in the stadium.

If you're in need of something a little stronger, there are both draught bars and quick serve bottle bars dotted around Murrayfield, including on the upper concourses in the east and west of the stadium.

For Saturday’s game, bars in all quadrants of the stadium will be pouring Tennent’s Lager, Caledonia Best and Guinness. It’s worth noting that all beers are served in branded recyclable pint cups, which require a deposit.

Plastic bottled drinks available on the day will include Tennent’s Lager, Caledonia IPA, Magners Cider and Crabbie’s Ginger Beer.

Wine drinkers can enjoy both full-size both 750ml bottles and single serve 187ml bottles, while Eden Mill gin is available throughout the stadium, alongside their gin bar in the West Fan Village.

While you’re in the West Fan Village, you might want to check out the stadium’s prosecco bar. Murrayfield is also home to two sports bars - the Tennent’s Lager Up & Under, and The Crossbar - in the south west of the stadium.

All bars accept cash. Card payment facilities are only available in the north bar, clock tower bar and west bottle bar.