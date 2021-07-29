Scotland v Tonga Test clashes with club fixtures

Scotland's Finn Russell in action against Tonga at Rugby Park in 2014. Picture: Jane Barlow

Tonga will visit BT Murrayfield on Saturday, October 30, in what will be Gregor Townsend’s side’s opening match of the autumn. The Scots will then host Australia, South Africa and Japan over three November weekends.

The weekend of October 29/30/31 is designated for club matches, with the sixth round of the new United Rugby Championship – featuring Edinburgh and Glasgow – due to take place. There is also a full programme of English Premiership fixtures scheduled.

When the URC was launched in June one its chief selling points was that there would be no clashes with international weekends. Its predecessor, the Pro14, was blighted by clubs having to field under-strength sides because their best players were away playing for their national sides.

