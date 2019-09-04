Scotland vs Georgia: tickets, squad, timings and where to watch the Rugby World Cup warm up match on 6 September

Have your say

After running out comfortable 44–10 winners in Tbilisi, Scotland will have high expectations for Friday night's return game against Georgia.

The match at BT Murrayfield will serve as Scotland's final test game before they head to Japan for the Rugby World Cup in two weeks time.

Gregor Townsend's full 31-man World Cup squad – announced at Linlithgow Palace on Tuesday - will be in attendance for what should be a lively occasion as the Scots look to take full advantage of their final chance to build momentum before the competition begins.

After Friday, Scotland will begin their World Cup adventure by facing off against Ireland in Yokohama. You can see their full list of World Cup fixtures here.

What time is the match?

The match will kick off at 7.30pm UK time on Friday 6 September

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports, while tickets are available from £15 if you fancy being at BT Murrayfield in person. Kids under the age of 12 can also get a ticket for just £1 (one child per paying adult).

Who's going to win?

Having defeated the Georgians fairly comprehensively already in Tbilisi, the odds will be strongly in favour of the Scots on their home soil.

Scotland were also victorious in the two previous meetings between the sides in 2011 and 2016, winning 15–6 and 43–16 respectively.

What are the line-ups?

Scotland will line up as follows:

Forwards

1 Gordon Reid

2 George Turner

3 Zander Fagerson

4 Scott Cummings

5 Jonny Gray

6 Ryan Wilson

7 Jamie Ritchie

8 Blade Thomson

Backs

9 Ali Price

10 Adam Hastings

11 Darcy Graham

12 Sam Johnson

13 Duncan Taylor

14 Tommy Seymour

15 Blair Kinghorn

Replacements

16 Grant Stewart

17 Allan Dell

18 Simon Berghan

19 Ben Toolis

20 Magnus Bradbury

21 George Horne

22 Pete Horne

23 Chris Harris

While Georgia will likely line-up like this:

Forwards

1 Mikheil Nariashvili (Captain)

2 Shalva Mamukashvili

3 Beka Gigashvili

4 Shalva Sutiashvili

5 Kote Mikautadze

6 Otar Giorgadze

7 Beka Saghinadze

8 Beka Gorgadze

Backs

9 Vasil Lobzhanidze

10 Tedo Abzhandadze

11 Sandro Todua

12 Davit Kacharava

13 Zurab Dzneladze

14 Mirian Modebadze

15 Soso Matiashvili

Replacements

16 Giorgi Chkoidze

17 Karlen Asieshvili

18 Levan Chilachava

19 Giorgi Nemsadze

20 Lasha Lomidze

21 Gela Aprasidze

22 Lasha Khmaladze

23 Tamaz Mchedlidze