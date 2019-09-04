Scotland vs Georgia: tickets, squad, timings and where to watch the Rugby World Cup warm up match on 6 September

After running out comfortable 44–10 winners in Tbilisi, Scotland will have high expectations for Friday night's return game against Georgia.
The match at BT Murrayfield will serve as Scotland's final test game before they head to Japan for the Rugby World Cup in two weeks time.
Gregor Townsend's full 31-man World Cup squad – announced at Linlithgow Palace on Tuesday - will be in attendance for what should be a lively occasion as the Scots look to take full advantage of their final chance to build momentum before the competition begins.
After Friday, Scotland will begin their World Cup adventure by facing off against Ireland in Yokohama. You can see their full list of World Cup fixtures here.
What time is the match?
The match will kick off at 7.30pm UK time on Friday 6 September
Where can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports, while tickets are available from £15 if you fancy being at BT Murrayfield in person. Kids under the age of 12 can also get a ticket for just £1 (one child per paying adult).
Who's going to win?
Having defeated the Georgians fairly comprehensively already in Tbilisi, the odds will be strongly in favour of the Scots on their home soil.
Scotland were also victorious in the two previous meetings between the sides in 2011 and 2016, winning 15–6 and 43–16 respectively.
What are the line-ups?
Scotland will line up as follows:
Forwards
1 Gordon Reid
2 George Turner
3 Zander Fagerson
4 Scott Cummings
5 Jonny Gray
6 Ryan Wilson
7 Jamie Ritchie
8 Blade Thomson
Backs
9 Ali Price
10 Adam Hastings
11 Darcy Graham
12 Sam Johnson
13 Duncan Taylor
14 Tommy Seymour
15 Blair Kinghorn
Replacements
16 Grant Stewart
17 Allan Dell
18 Simon Berghan
19 Ben Toolis
20 Magnus Bradbury
21 George Horne
22 Pete Horne
23 Chris Harris
While Georgia will likely line-up like this:
Forwards
1 Mikheil Nariashvili (Captain)
2 Shalva Mamukashvili
3 Beka Gigashvili
4 Shalva Sutiashvili
5 Kote Mikautadze
6 Otar Giorgadze
7 Beka Saghinadze
8 Beka Gorgadze
Backs
9 Vasil Lobzhanidze
10 Tedo Abzhandadze
11 Sandro Todua
12 Davit Kacharava
13 Zurab Dzneladze
14 Mirian Modebadze
15 Soso Matiashvili
Replacements
16 Giorgi Chkoidze
17 Karlen Asieshvili
18 Levan Chilachava
19 Giorgi Nemsadze
20 Lasha Lomidze
21 Gela Aprasidze
22 Lasha Khmaladze
23 Tamaz Mchedlidze