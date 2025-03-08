Scotland bounced back from their Calcutta Cup disappointment at Twickenham despite a rousing fightback by Six Nations whipping boys Wales on a high-scoring afternoon at Murrayfield. Having put themselves 35-8 up with less than half an hour to play, Gregor Townsend’s men flirted with disaster as they allowed Wales to score three unanswered tries in a match that finished 35-29.

Yet the Scots, who ran in five tries to Wales’ four, were never in danger of losing. Not really. And their near-collapse came when most of their starters were resting up ahead of France next week.

Blair Kinghorn and Tom Jordan bagged two tries apiece, with Darcy Graham also scoring on his return to the side after injury. But this was a day when Finn Russell, once again, stole the show.

Perfect with the boot, a real boost after the agonies of his last outing, the stand-out stand-off in this Six Nations laid waste to the tournament’s weakest side. And did it all with the sort of insouciance that may well have France just a little bit worried ahead of next weekend.

Against a Wales side who had lost 15 straight tests, including nine Six Nations matches on the bounce, Scotland could afford to gift the visitors a 3-0 lead inside the opening two minutes – sloppy play at the breakdown leading to a penalty – without fearing the worst. They took just three minutes to respond.

Kinghorn’s finish in the left corner was as elite as the build-up play, the Scots retaining possession and switching play with aplomb. Jordan going over for the first of his tries five minutes later, with big assists from Duhan van der Merwe and Huw Jones, put the Scots in total control at 14-3 up.

Murray’s try for Wales closed the gap but Graham touching down from a bit of Russell shake-and-bake trickery with ball in hand, followed by a yellow card for the visitors and try number four for the home side as Jordan capitalised on Welsh adventurism inside their own 22, made it 28-8 to the hosts before the first half was even done.

Kinghorn found the perfect angle to go over from a Russell pass eight minutes into the second half, as the Scots stretched their lead to 27 points. But Wales showed no little spirit to capitalise on Scottish changes, with touchdowns from Thomas, Williams and Llewellyn making this closer than it needed to be.

1 . 1 Pierre Schoeman 7/10 Popular Edinburgh prop, his surname pronounced with about 18 ‘o’s for full effect, brought all of his ball-carrying menace to bear from the opening exchanges. Replaced for the closing 20 by Hurd. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . 2 Dave Cherry 7/10 Great support running from the Edinburgh hooker kept Scotland on the front foot and recycling the ball as he cleared tacklers and maintained a high tempo. Lasted 55 minutes before being given a breather. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . 3 Zander Fagerson 7/10 Impressive performance from the Warriors tighthead, who always seemed to find himself in the thick of the action, clearing Welsh bodies out of the way or putting a halt to any momentum the away side might muster. Missed when he went off. | SNS Group Photo Sales