Scotland Women to play Japan in what will be first game in front of a home crowd for two years

Scotland's Evie Willis (left) and Eva Donaldson during a training session at the Oriam,. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The game will be played at Edinburgh Rugby’s new DAM Health Stadium on Sunday 14 November (kick off 4.10pm).

Scotland Women usually play their home matches as Scotstoun but the match coincides with the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow so to avoid any potential disruption the decision has been taken to play in Edinburgh.

Bryan Easson’s squad have just arrived back from Italy after defeating Spain and Ireland at the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifiers to confirm their place in the repechage tournament in January, where they could face Japan.

Scotland last played Japan in November 2019, in what was to become the last match that they would play in front of a crowd due to Storm Ciara and Covid-19 forcing a change of plans from February 2020 onwards. Japan scored in the 78th minute to win 20-24.

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson said: “The squad are in a really good place right now following our win on Saturday in Italy. We have an exciting few months ahead with the final qualifying tournament for the 2022 Rugby World Cup in January.

“I am delighted that we will be playing Japan in front of a home crowd. The support that we have had from our supporters over the last 18 months has been fantastic and the whole squad can’t wait to run out in front of a home crowd in November.

“Japan gave us a great match in 2019 and I am sure that both teams will demonstrate some fantastic rugby for the supporters. This match will give the squad some valuable experience ahead of 2022 Rugby World Cup Qualifying Repechage where we will face Colombia, Samoa and the runners-up of the Asian qualifying tournament which will be either Japan, Hong Kong or Kazakhstan.

“We would like to thank Edinburgh Rugby for welcoming us to play in their new home. Scotstoun has been a great home for us, but in this instance playing in Edinburgh will hopefully allow more fans to come and support us, especially the day after the men play South Africa at BT Murrayfield.”

Ticketing information will be announced shortly.