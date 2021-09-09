Scottish Rugby 'in dialogue' over Murrayfield covid passports and continue to support vaccination programme
Scottish Rugby has reacted to the new law which will require spectators to produce proof of vaccination when attending large events – including Scotland internationals at Murrayfield.
Politicians passed the new law for ‘covid passports’ which will be a condition of entry to venues such as football and rugby stadia with capacities over 10,000.
Murrayfield would be among the arenas affected and the SRU has pledged to continue to discuss the measures which come in to force next month, and to support the vaccination roll-out.
A spokesman said “Scottish Rugby is in on-going dialogue with Scottish Government regarding Covid certification for major events and currently working with them to develop a suitable approach to manage how fans will access international matches at BT Murrayfield.
"Once we have a working solution we will advise ticket-holders coming to matches of the measures required. We continue to support the vaccination programme as a means of enabling our sport, at every level, to resume in the safest possible way.”