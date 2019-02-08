Six Nations 2019: What you can and can't bring into Murrayfield Stadium during games

If you’re heading to a Six Nations match at Murrayfield, don’t risk having your belongings confiscated

Here’s what you can and can’t bring inside the stadium, according to Scottish Rugby’s official guidelines.

Murrayfield Stadium will host several of this year's Six Nations matches (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bear in mind that all rucksacks and other bags will be subject to a search before entry.

What you can bring

Small backpacks

Mechanised air horns (blow-through or wind-up)

Pocket-size digital cameras

SLR cameras with zoom lenses no more powerful than 300mm

Flags (with sticks shorter than one metre)

Small amounts of food for your own consumption

Sealed bottles of water or soft drinks up to 500ml

What you can’t bring

Suitcases or large items of luggage

Pressurised air horns (or any pressurised continers)

Large professional cameras

Tripods

Flasks (the contents of any flasks will be tipped out and the containers will have to be left outside the stadium)

Large picnic hampers

Cans of soft drink