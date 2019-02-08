Six Nations 2019: What you can and can't bring into Murrayfield Stadium during games

If you’re heading to a Six Nations match at Murrayfield, don’t risk having your belongings confiscated
Here’s what you can and can’t bring inside the stadium, according to Scottish Rugby’s official guidelines.
Bear in mind that all rucksacks and other bags will be subject to a search before entry.
What you can bring
Small backpacks
Mechanised air horns (blow-through or wind-up)
Pocket-size digital cameras
SLR cameras with zoom lenses no more powerful than 300mm
Flags (with sticks shorter than one metre)
Small amounts of food for your own consumption
Sealed bottles of water or soft drinks up to 500ml
What you can’t bring
Suitcases or large items of luggage
Pressurised air horns (or any pressurised continers)
Large professional cameras
Tripods
Flasks (the contents of any flasks will be tipped out and the containers will have to be left outside the stadium)
Large picnic hampers
Cans of soft drink