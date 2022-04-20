Six Nations 2023: Scotland's Murrayfield dates and kick-off times announced

Stuart Hogg celebrates with the Calcutta Cup after Scotland beat England at BT Murrayfield in the 2022 Six Nations. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The fixtures for the championship were released on Wednesday and for the third year in a row the Calcutta Cup clash is the standout game in round one.

Scotland are aiming for a hat-trick of victories over the Auld Enemy, something they’ve not achieved since the early 1970s.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, February 4, kick-off 4.45pm.

Scotland then host Wales at BT Murrayfield a week later, on Saturday, February 11, again at 4.45pm.

Round three sees Scotland play France on a Sunday, with the match in Paris scheduled for February 26 (3pm).

Gregor Townsend’s side are back at home for round four, and it’s another Sunday game, with Ireland visiting Murrayfield on March 12 (3pm).

Scotland’s final match is at home to Italy on Saturday, March 18 at 12.30pm.

2023 Six Nations fixtures:

ROUND 1

Saturday February 4

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, 14.15

England v Scotland, Twickenham, 16.45

Sunday February 5

Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico, 15.00

ROUND 2

Saturday February 11

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium, 14.15

Scotland v Wales, BT Murrayfield, 16.45

Sunday February 12

England v Italy, Twickenham, 15.00

ROUND 3

Saturday February 25

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico, 14.15

Wales v England, Principality Stadium, 16.45

Sunday February 26

France v Scotland, Stade de France, 15.00

ROUND 4

Saturday March 11

Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico, 14.15

England v France, Twickenham, 16.45

Sunday March 12

Scotland v Ireland, BT Murrayfield, 15.00

ROUND 5

Saturday March 18

Scotland v Italy, BT Murrayfield, 12.30

France v Wales, Stade de France, 14.45