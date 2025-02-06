Rugby’s Greatest Championship continues this weekend with matches at the Stadio Olimpico, Twickenham and Murrayfield.

The second round of the 2025 Six Nations Championship gets underway this weekend with three more mouth watering ties for rugby fans to enjoy.

It all starts in Rome with what looks like a potential Wooden Spoon decider between Italy and Wales. The Azzurri gave Scotland a tough test at Murrayfield last weekend while Warren Gatland’s Welsh team were destroyed in Paris so it looks for all the world like the hosts will start this one as favourites which has certainly been a rarity in the competition.

The action then moves to Twickenham where England take on France in Le Crunch with the hosts coming off the back of a 27-22 defeat to Ireland in Dublin. The reigning champions are on the road this round and head to Edinburgh to play Scotland who are looking to build on their opening day win. Ahead of the second round, Edinburgh Evening News Sports Editor Martyn Simpson makes his predictions:

Italy vs Wales

I’m struggling to think of the last time (if ever) that Italy actually started a Six Nations contest as pre-match favourites but that’s the case for this one. Wales were simply outclassed in every department by France in their opener while Scotland just had too much in the tank for the Italians at Murrayfield but they showed great game management and, on another day, easily could have got something out of the contest.

The Azzurri will not take anything for granted, they’ll have to work hard for the win and Wales are very much playing to salvage their dignity so should be right up for the fight. Don’t forget that most were tipping Italy to win this contest in Rome in 2023 and look how that panned out although it must be said the hosts are now looking all the bit the test team they were only threatening to be back then.

Our prediction: Italy to win by 10 points or less. Even though they are the favourites it is still difficult to actually imagine the Italians running away with a Six Nations match. The hosts should win this one but whether or not it’s a comfortable win remains to be seen and you can be sure that Wales will want to prove a lot of people wrong.

England vs France

France ran riot in Paris but heading to Twickenham is much different prospect even against an England team that are not expected to make waves in this tournament. The French will be without the suspended Romain Ntamack and although they have plenty of options to make up for that loss it does add to their list of absent stars who otherwise you’d expect to be in the starting XV.

As for England, they had some good moments in Dublin and picked up a losing bonus point but their first and second half performances were night and day and it’s not unfair to say that, based on the second 40, the scoreline flattered them slightly. Steve Borthwick will have some big selection calls to make and this is set to be a fascinating contest.

Our prediction: France to win by 10 points or less. All three matches should, in theory at least, be close contests this weekend and this one is of course no exception. France have the star power and all round are a better team but England have home advantage so it would be a surprise to see this game slip beyond their reach at any point but it just feels like the visitors will have that little bit too much.

Scotland vs Ireland

If you’re a Scotland fan then the nerves are probably already setting in. This one match will clearly define the rest of their tournament but also, in a way, Gregor Townsend’s almost decade long tenure as Scotland coach in which the Irish have time and again had their number.

Last year in Dublin they pushed the eventual champions all the way but they were still visibly the second best of the two sides and had to keep their opponents at bay. This year they have home advantage and their opponents are without their head coach so it really does feel like now or never but, even though they are not necessarily the same threat as they have been, the Irish showed last weekend they are still the team to beat in this competition.

Our prediction: Scotland to win by seven points or less. There is maybe an element of heart over head with this one but why not? There are plenty signs pointing to a Scotland win and let’s face it, they are quite simply due one over the men in green. It won’t be easy and it would be a shock if it wasn’t a one score game one way or the other.