The Guinness Six Nations returns in just over two months’ time and Scotland will be looking to build on this year’s fourth-place finish. They will come up against England, France, Ireland, Italy, and Wales in the fight for the coveted title. Reigning champions Ireland will defend their title for the third consecutive year.

Gregor Townsend’s side will kick off their 2025 Championship with two home games held at Murrayfield Stadium, as Italy await in the opening clash. Scotland’s meeting with England has been placed in the middle of their schedule, with a fifth consecutive Calcutta Cup up for grabs.

Get ready for the Six Nations action and find out everything you need to know about the fixture schedule, ticket situation and how to watch on TV.

Scotland Six Nations fixtures

Scotland will get their campaign underway with a home clash against Italy on Saturday, February 1st. Three games in total will be played at Murrayfield in 2025 — here’s the full schedule for Townsend’s side.

Feb 1: Scotland vs Italy, Scottish Gas Murrayfield (2.15pm KO)

Feb 9: Scotland vs Ireland, Scottish Gas Murrayfield (3pm KO)

Feb 22: England vs Scotland, Allianz Stadium (4.45pm KO)

March 8: Scotland vs Wales, Scottish Gas Murrayfield (4.45pm KO)

March 15: France vs Scotland, Stade de France (8pm BST KO)

Scotland Six Nations ticket information

There is no confirmed date or time for the sale of Scotland tickets but they are expected to be released early in December, so keep an eye out for updates. The tickets can be purchased via this link and sales are expected to follow the same patterns as the 2024 Six Nations.

Six Nations Weekend Pass: Scotland Supporters Club members pre-sale

Six Nations Weekend Pass: General Sale (subject to availability following pre-sale)

Guinness Six Nations match tickets: Scotland Supporters Club members pre-sale

Guinness Six Nations match tickets: General Sale (subject to availability following pre-sale)

U20 Six Nations Tickets & Packages: Scotland Supporters Club members pre-sale

U20 Six Nations Tickets & Packages: General Sale (subject to availability following pre-sale)

Scotland Supporters Club members have pre-sale access to every ticket sale. You can find out more on memberships via this link. You can buy a membership right here for £45 — benefits include pre-sale access to all Scotland, Scotland Women and Scotland U20 tickets, prior access to online content and exclusive competitions to win Scottish Rugby merchandise.

Is the 2025 Six Nations on TV?

The 2025 Guinness Six Nations will be shown live across both the BBC and ITV in the UK, as the two broadcasters share the coverage. Scotland fixtures will be shown live on BBC One and STV, and also available to stream on the BBC iPlayer and STV Player.