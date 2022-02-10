Six Nations: Grant Gilchrist to lead out Scotland team for 50th cap as Gregor Townsend makes five changes for Wales clash in Cardiff
Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist will mark his 50th Scotland cap by leading out the team against Wales in Cardiff as vice captain in the second round of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday.
The Edinburgh second-row made his Scotland debut against France in 2013 and will lead the team out in Cardiff to complement his achievement.
Exactly 10 years on from his Scotland debut against Wales in Cardiff, captain Stuart Hogg will mark the occasion with his 90th cap for his country in the same stadium.
Exeter Chiefs’ Jonny Gray will partner Gilchrist after making his return in last Saturday’s thrilling 20-17 victory over England.Gray’s Exeter teammate Sam Skinner will start the match in place of Jamie Ritchie in one of five changes from last weekend’s starting line-up.
Ritchie has received surgery on a hamstring injury and will be out for the rest of the championship.
There are three changes in the front row with Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel starting alongside hooker Stuart McInally. Edinburgh’s Magnus Bradbury is on the bench.
Edinburgh’s Hamish Watson retains his place in the back row.There is only one change in the back line with Glasgow centre Sione Tuipulotu set to make his third Scotland appearance at inside centre. Fresh from a dream debut, scrum-half Ben White is once again an option from the bench along with Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn.
Bath Rugby’s Cam Redpath will be aiming for his second Scotland cap after his making his Scotland debut against England last year at Twickenham.