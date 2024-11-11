Liverpool fan Gregor hopes Steve Clarke’s Premiership stars were impressed by intensity of test clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Gregor Townsend used the phrase Six Nations-plus to describe Sunday’s hell-for-leather autumn test against double world champions South Africa, he wasn’t jumping on board with Sir Ian McGeechan’s idea of adding the Springboks as permanent members of the northern hemisphere’s annual international competition. Who in their right mind would volunteer to meet this bunch on a more regular basis, right?

As he reflected on a Murrayfield experience that brought new levels of intensity out of his team, however, the Scotland head coach – feeling bullish to the point of swaggering despite the final score line – couldn’t help but smile. And feel proud of his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a Test match it was, in terms of the drama in the game, the physicality,” said Townsend, the former stand-off adding: “It was rugby at its purest. And also the atmosphere - it was Six Nations-plus, that game.”

When it was pointed out that some would like to see the South Africa join one of the world’s great sporting circuits, Townsend sought to explain his comments as he said: “I know, I know, I know. I meant more that there were away supporters today. And the physicality.

“It felt like a Six Nations game, but then something else on top. You play the world champions, number one team in the world.

“It's like we've not met many world champions in the Six Nations. And South Africa played well. At times we forced errors off them, but they played at a high level. Their pace on the ball, I thought their ability to move the ball wide really tested us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we were calm at times and, yeah, we did concede a couple of tries early on. But then we got really into how we're defending, how we were getting the ball back.

“I think this team has grown mentally. It’s a lot stronger mentally and together at finding solutions and also believing that they can win a game, even if they're under the cosh.”

Insisting that the tightness of the contest against the reigning World Cup holders gave him confidence ahead of the Six Nations kicking off in the new year, Townsend revealed: “Yeah, I said that to the players in the changing room. They were really disappointed. And in a way that's a great feeling to have, that disappointment that you've not won.

“But that was one of our best ever performances and we've got to take that. That's the baseline for when Portugal and Australia come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then there are two home games at the start of the Six Nations with Ireland and Italy first up. I know we've also got to take the learnings from how we could have got more points on the board and won that game. But if our players perform like that, with that effort and that physicality, we're going to have a good season.”

Townsend, who expects to have Darcy Graham and Kyle Rowe back from injury and available for this weekend’s altogether more low-key clash with Portugal, was pleased to have a couple of Scotland football stars in attendance on Sunday. Liverpool great – and national team captain - Andy Robertson was joined by Aston Villa star John McGinn, with both back home preparing for this week’s Nations League doubleheader against Croatia and Poland.

Asked if he thought either would take anything away from watching the ‘other’ footballing code up close, Townsend revealed: “Well, I know John McGinn's a big rugby fan, so it's great that they were there watching. And I'm a big Liverpool fan, so it was great to see Andy Robertson there.

“Yeah, I'm sure you're all watching that game and the physicality, the effort, it's a high level. It's some of the highest level I've seen here at Murrayfield in terms of what is required to deliver in terms of effort, tackles constantly. So, I'd hope they would be impressed by that.”