Six Nations: Scotland forward's amazing run of 54 consecutive Tests comes to an end

The second-row from Ellon earned her first two caps off the bench in 2014 and, since then, has started the next 52 games.

However, the 27-year-old Loughborough Lightning player has been advised to rest an ongoing issue by the medical staff and will sit out the Scotstoun meeting (1pm).

“Emma has a wrist injury, we know just giving her a rest for a couple of week will get her back in contention for the Italy and Ireland matches that are to come,” head coach Bryan Easson said.

“It is nothing major, it is just the right thing to do ahead of the next few weeks.”

Wassell’s place in the starting XV that began the match in Wales last Saturday is taken by Louise McMillan while Shona Campbell (ill) is replaced by Chloe Rollie at full-back.

On the bench, front-rowers Molly Wright and Katie Dougan are added along with back-row Rachel McLachlan and stand-off Sarah Law who would win her 50th cap if she gets on.

France have won two from two with bonus points so far in the competition and are second in the world rankings, so they will start as favourites against winless Scotland in Glasgow.

“This will show us where we are at, we are confident we are improving and we are confident we can compete against the top sides,” Easson adds.

The game is live on BBC Scotland.