Six Nations: Young Scots run out of steam against England
Scotland Under-20s ran out of steam in the final 20 minutes against their English counterparts, going down 41-24 at the DAM Health Stadium – but the level of performance for the first hour of this match will give them confidence ahead of Friday’s Six Nations round two match against Wales in Colwyn Bay.
The hosts snatched a 13th-minute lead when number eight Ollie Leatherbarrow powered over after England conceded a penalty.
England squared it when full-back Henry Arundell showed pace for a length-of-the-park try.
Leatherbarrow thought he had claimed his second try, but referee Benoit Rousselet ruled he had lost the ball on the way to touching down. He was not to be denied, however, and burst from the back of the resultant scrum and bull-dozed over, Christian Townsend adding the extras.
England responded with a try from Toby Knight off the back of a line-out drive.
Scotland started the second half brilliantly with Ross McKnight making 80 yards up the right touchline. Posession was retained and Ollie Melville found a way over.
England kept themselves in touch with a Jamie Benson penalty, then snatched the lead when Arundell launced an attack from his own 22, finished by Tom Carr-Smith.
With Scotland second-row Olujare Oguntibeju in the sin-bin, England took advantage with a second try for Knight and one for Ethan Grayson.
A late Tom Litchfield try finished the scoring for England, but Scotland had the last word with replacement hooker Gregor Huddleston touching down in overtime.