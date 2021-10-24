Six of the best as Currie Chieftains win again in Tennent's Premiership, Musselburgh defeat on centenary

(Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Charlie Brett claimed a double, while Rhys Davies and DJ Innes also crossed and Gregor Hunter kicked three conversions and three penalties.

However, despite taking all five league points, second-placed Chieftains failed to make any inroads on pacesetters Marr, who also bagged a bonus point with a 38-14 win at home to Edinburgh Accies, who had tries from Ruari Campbell and Robbie Kent plus a Ben Appleson conversion.

Marr remain four points clear of Chieftains but have played a game more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Musselburgh surrendered their unbeaten home record when they lost 46-29 against Hawick at Stoneyhill.

However, a Michael Maltman double and a try apiece from Gregor Tait and Danny Owenson, who also kicked the other points, meant ‘Burgh took something from the match that marked the club’s centenary.