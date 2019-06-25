SRU announces sponsorship deal with Johnnie Walker whisky

The SRU has announced that Johnnie Walker is to become the official whisky partner of Scottish Rugby and the official whisky of the Scotland Rugby team.

The three-year partnership was officially launched today at BT Murrayfield by David Cutter, president of global supply and procurement at drinks giant Diageo, and Dominic McKay, the SRU's chief operating officer.

An SRU statement said: "As Official Whisky Partner, Johnnie Walker will now be the whisky of choice at all Scotland matches at BT Murrayfield Stadium. As well as pop-up bars within the grounds, Johnnie Walker will also be creating bespoke brand experiences, giving home and away supporters a taste of Scotland on international match days."

McKay said: “Johnnie Walker is a very exciting new addition to our partner family and one that continues to deepen our relationship with Diageo even further. The agreement will see two like-minded brands in Scottish Rugby and Johnnie Walker working together to promote the very best of Scotland, at home and abroad.



“We work extremely hard to ensure our fans on a matchday at BT Murrayfield have an amazing day and by joining up with Johnnie Walker we can offer a new and distinctly Scottish brand to supporters."

Diageo also owns the likes of Guinness, who sponsor the Pro14 champions, and Smirnoff vodka.