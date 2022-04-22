Super6: Heriot’s Rugby impress with bonus-point win over Boroughmuir Bears

They made it two wins from two at Meggetland versus Boroughmuir Bears as Gregor Tait, Jack Blain, Chris Dean, Ross Jones, Charlie Savala and Jed Gelderbloom bagged tries in a 38-22 triumph.

Brothers Corey and Rhys Tait plus Scott Robeson and Chris Anderson grabbed ‘Muir a four-try bonus point in defeat.

Today, Watsonians Rugby and Ayrshire Bulls are on the road looking to keep up their winning starts.

Jack Blain scores the second try for Heriot's during a FOSROC Super6 match against Boroughmuir Bears at Meggetland

‘Sonians are at The Greenyards to play Southern Knights (2pm) with Campbell Wilson, Murray Scott and Lewis Berg coming into the starting XV. Wallace Nelson gets a start for the Knights.

The second game of the afternoon pits Stirling County and the Bulls together at Bridgehaugh (4.30pm).

Scotland under-20 caps Ali Rogers and Andy Stirrat will make their debuts for the visitors.

Both today’s matches are on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and the Scottish Rugby website.

Meanwhile, by 5pm we will know who will be going up from Tennent’s National League Division One to the Tennent’s Premiership for 2022/23.

Heriot’s Blues are favourites to finish top.