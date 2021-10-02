Super6: Stirling County eye top-four finish but Heriot’s block their path

Stirling County's Lewis Skinner will start at tighthead against Heriot's. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Stirling pipped Watsonians 41-39 at home last week and coach Ben Cairns has made just one change to the starting XV, with lock Max Williamson coming in for Josh King.

Heriot’s have gone with the same pack as last week when they lost a thriller 42-29 to Southern Knights in Melrose but have made changes to the back line, with Robbie Chalmers replacing Ross Jones at full-back, Ben Evans preferred to James Couper on the left wing, and Bruce Houston picked at stand-off in place of Nathan Chamberlain.

Cairns is hoping County can replicate their recent home form on the road.

“After two five-point wins at home, we have put ourselves in a good position to fight it out at the top end of the table,” said the Stirling coach. “A win on Saturday will secure top four, with the potential of a higher placed finish going into the final week of the season.

“Heriot’s played some fantastic rugby down at the Greenyards and I am sure will be hurting with the way they ended the match. This is a must-win for them and we know they will be massively up for it with their home support behind them.”

Andrew Kelly, the Heriot’s coach, said: “We are looking forward to playing at home and backing up our performance from last week. Both teams will be playing attacking rugby so it should be a great contest.”

In Sunday’s Super6 match, third-placed Watsonians host Boroughmuir Bears in an Edinburgh derby at Myreside (1.30pm).

The home side have made three changes to their starting pack with Harrison Courtney, Kieran Watt and Campbell Wilson coming into the team. In the backs, there are call-ups for Joe Reynolds and Dom Coetzer.

Craig McKenzie starts for Boroughmuir at hooker and Euan Ferrie moves forward from back row to second row. Trystan Andrews is selected at No 8 and Craig Keddie leads the side from six. Martin Cimprich is at stand-off in an otherwise unchanged backline.