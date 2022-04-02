Tennent's Premiership: Currie out to deny Marr's massive achievement
In 2008 Marr were in the sixth tier of club rugby in Scotland, but the Troon outfit’s rise over the last 14 years has been amazing and a win in today’s Tennent’s Premiership final would be the club’s greatest ever achievement.
Lifting silverware at Malleny Park in Edinburgh will not be easy though because in the big match at 3pm they are up against hosts Currie Chieftains who have won their last 18 matches.
As they travel east, for the first time this season there are no changes in the Marr squad, as a result it is the same matchday 22 as last week when they defeated Hawick in the last four. That means ex-Scotland prop Gordon Reid on the bench and centre Colin Sturgeon is captain.
“Currie have been the best team in the league all season. They are unbeaten at home all season making the challenge for us even greater,” Marr head coach Craig Redpath said.
For the Edinburgh side - last top flight champions in 2009/10 - it is a big afternoon for Sam Leto as he replaces Jamie Forbes at stand-off in an otherwise unchanged matchday 22. Back-row Fergus Scott leads them.
“It was a great day last weekend against Accies [when Currie came through their semi-final] and the guys are looking to continue the momentum built up by the way we finished the match,” Chieftains’ head coach Mark Cairns said.
As well as the rugby there will be plenty to keep the crowd entertained including an ice cream van, local pipe band and a raffle.
Squads
Currie Chieftains:C Brett; R Daley, J Reynolds, DJ Innes, C Meager; S Leto, P Boyer; G Carson, R Stewart, AP McWilliam, H Ferguson, C Roman, W Nelson, F Scott (C), R Davies. Subs: S Fisher, G Scougall, C Ramsay, G Nelson, C Lessels, J McCaig, F Sayers.
Marr: D Steele; S Bickerstaff, G Paxton, C Sturgeon (C), J Scott; C Inglis, G Baird; B Sweet, B Jardine, C Miller, D Andrew, F Grant, A Johnston, R Brown, B Johnston. Subs: C McMillan, W Farquhar, G Reid, M Pearce, S Broad, M O’Sullivan, N Calder.