Watsonians departures mean changes at prop for Super6 clash in Melrose

Watsonians take on Southern Knights under the lights at Greenyards on Friday night (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group / SRU)

Fergus Pringle’s second-placed side take on league leaders The Southern Knights in a round seven clash at The Greenyards knowing a win would take them above their hosts at the top of the standings.

The recent meeting between the top two at Myreside resulted in a hard fought 32-21 victory for 'Sonians, who make two changes at prop following the departure of Steven Longwell and Matias Sonzogni Argiro to the professional ranks.

Longwell has signed for Jersey Reds in the English Championship while Argiro, from Argentina, has joined Rugby Club du Bassin D'Arcachon near Bordeaux, who play in French Fédérale 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Courtney and Angus Williams come in as the starting props with Kwagga Van Niekerk coming in at six. His addition means that Karl Main shifts to seven with Harry Fisher reverting to the bench.

Lewis Berg is back from injury and starts in the centre alongside Scott King while FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy player Roan Frostwick starts at scrum-half. The split is six-two on the bench with Nathan Borel making a welcome return to the fold.

Head coach Pringle said: "It is always a tough challenge going down to The Greenyards and one we are excited about taking on this week. Our focus is on putting in an accurate and composed 80 minute performance.

"We'll need to do that to get the result against a quality Knights team."

A message from the Editor: