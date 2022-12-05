Watsonians looking for new head coach as Fergus Pringle joins Scotland Under-20s staff ahead of Six Nations

Head coach at Watsonians since 2019, Pringle led the Myreside outfit to win both the FOSROC Super6 Sprint Series and the FOSROC Super6 Championship.

He said: “I’d like to thank Watsonians for the Super6 Head Coaching opportunity. For the last three and a half years they’ve trusted me to develop the Super6 programme, there is a special group of players and staff at the club that will no doubt drive the club onto more success in the future, both on and off the field.

“I’m really excited to join Scotland Under-20s as forwards coach and to work alongside an experienced coach like Kenny Murray and the wider management group. It’s a great opportunity to work with the best young players in the country.”

Fergus Pringle has been appointed as the Scotland Under-20s forwards coach ahead of the 2023 Six Nations. Picture: Ewan Bootman / SNS

Scotland Under-20s head coach Kenny Murray has also confirmed that Scott Forrest will complete the coaching group as an assistant coach, focusing on attack. Forrest makes the move to the men’s under-20s programme following his work as Scotland women high performance manager. He previously held roles of Scotland women’s 7s head coach and Team GB women’s 7s head coach at the Toyko Olympics.

Murray’s previous Under-20s assistant coaches, Shade Munro and Rob Chrystie, will now be fully focused on their full-time roles with the professional club academies in Glasgow and Edinburgh respectively. Murray said: “In both Fergus and Scott we’ve got two quality coaches who are specialist in their areas and have huge amount of experiences in high-performance environments.

“Both coaches will be in camp this week as the playing group come together for the second of three camps prior to the Christmas break. Our first camp last week was a good opportunity to get the players together for the first time and set out our aims, objectives and standards for the programme.