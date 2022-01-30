Watsonians celebrate winning the Women's Premiership after beating Hillhead Jordanhill in the final at Myreside

The Capital side turned on the style to defeat Hillhead/Jordanhill 67-0 in a one-sided final, the McNamara scoring one of two hat-trick on the day.

The Kiwi led the way with three tries and six conversions, her 27 points being added to by a hat-trick from Fran McGhie and other tries from Kaeli King, Sarah Jones, Bryony Nelson, Rachel Law and Susie Clements.

“I am very proud of the way the players played in this game,” said Main.

Player of the match Briar-Anne McNamara dives down for one of her three tries

“Over recent months the girls have worked ever so hard individually and as a group and, heading into Christmas, our performances started to get much better.

“We then played very well against Stirling County in the semi-final two weeks ago and topped that showing with this performance in the final.

“The girls knew that Hills would come at them physically and they had to be ready for that. The pack were excellent and really got the team on the front foot and gave the backs some good ball.

“When they got that ball the backs made smart decisions and Briar [McNamara] was excellent. She is a very clever rugby player and she dominated the midfield and also brought her team mates into the game.“The girls deserve to enjoy this success for now and then we will regroup ahead of the Sarah Beaney Cup which looks like starting later in February.”

Watsonians captain Alice King celebrates winning the women's Tennent's Premiership final