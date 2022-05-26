Wes Goosen: Edinburgh sign New Zealand U20 winger for next season

Wes Goosen scores a try for Hurricanes against the British and Irish Lions during the 2017 tour. Picture: MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Goosen, 26, is a former New Zealand Under-20 international and an experienced Super Rugby player.

Born in South Africa, he moved to New Zealand with his family aged four, initially settling in Auckland and then Wellington.

Goosen, who can also play outside-centre, has scored 30 tries in 66 Super Rugby appearances for the Hurricanes since making his debut in 2016.

Wes Goosen on the attack for the Hurricanes against the Crusaders during a Super Rugby Pacific match this season. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

His signing follows the announcement earlier this month that Argentina winger Ramiro Moyano would be leaving Edinburgh after nine tries in 13 games in his only season in the capital.

Mike Blair, the Edinburgh head coach, has moved quickly to fill the void and Goosen will vie with Darcy Graham, Emiliano Boffelli and Damien Hoyland for the wing berths next season.

“Supporters can expect consistency from me,” said Goosen.

“I’m a determined and selfless player who is hungry to make sure we take home the win. I’m looking forward to taking what I’ve learnt in my years in New Zealand and giving it my all in Edinburgh.

“I’m so excited and ready for a new challenge. From what I’ve heard, Edinburgh is an amazing place to live and the club seems like a perfect fit for me in my career right now.

“After speaking to Mike, it ended up being an easy decision. Edinburgh’s values aligned with mine and they are a family-oriented club too.”

Goosen is Edinburgh’s second signing for next season, following the deal to secure Scotland forward Sam Skinner from Exeter Chiefs.

Picked for New Zealand at U20 level, Goosen helped the Baby Blacks win the Oceania Rugby U20 Championship title in 2015.

He played for the Hurricanes against the British & Irish Lions in 2017, scoring a try as the Wellington side drew 31-31 against a tourists team featuring Tommy Seymour, Greig Laidlaw, Finn Russell and Allan Dell.

Blair said: “We believe this is a fantastic signing and think Edinburgh supporters will love what they’re getting in Wes.

“He’s quick, explosive and a brilliant finisher to boot. He’ll bring a new dynamic to an already exciting back-three unit who’ve been impressive all season.

“Having someone of Wes’ experience in the squad will also be key in helping the development of our younger backs, who’ll all be pushing for more minutes next season.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming Wes to Edinburgh this summer and I’m sure supporters will be excited to see him pull on the jersey and represent the club at DAM Health Stadium.”

Goosen first played provincial rugby for Wellington in the 2014 ITM Cup and became a regular starter the following year, scoring two tries in nine matches. The winger also played in the 2016 Mitre 10 Cup, scoring four tries in 11 games.

He enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 – scoring eight tries in 13 Super Rugby appearances – and has been an ever-present attacking threat this season, with Hurricanes currently fifth in the Super Rugby standings.