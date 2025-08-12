Scotland will face Wales, Fiji and Canada in the pool stages

Scotland Head Coach, Bryan Easson has named his 32-player squad for the tenth edition of the Women’s Rugby World Cup. The competition will take place in England from 22nd August to 27th September, where the final will be played at Twickenham.

The competition has been expanded from the last World Cup in 2022, as there will now be 16 teams instead of 12. New Zealand emerged victorious three years ago, however it is the hosts England that are the favourites this time around.

As the seventh ranked team in the world, on paper, Scotland should be able to better their performance in 2022 and get through to the knockout stages. But with Wales, Fiji and tournament dark horses, Canada all in the same group, it will take three big performances from the Scots to get over the line.

With less than a fortnight until the opening match, here’s a look at Scotland’s fixtures, kick off times, venues, TV details and team news for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup:

When and where will Scotland play their matches at the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

Scotland will play their opening match against Wales on Saturday 23rd August at 2:45pm at the Salford Community stadium. The second match against Fiji, will be played at the same venue, also at 2:45pm on Saturday 30th August.

The Scots will then head down to Sandy Park in Exeter for their final group match against the Canadians on Saturday 6th September at 12:00pm.

Where can I watch Scotland’s matches at the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

All of Scotland’s matches will be live on BBC, with the opener against Wales on BBC One and the Fiji and Canada games on BBC Two. All home nations matches will be live on BBC One or Two, whilst every game of the competition will be available on iPlayer or the BBC Sport app.

What are other key dates in the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

The final and third place play-off matches will both be held at Twickenham on Saturday 27th September. Both semi-finals will be played at the home of the Bristol Bears, Ashton Gate on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th September.

Should Scotland make it to the Quarter Finals, they would be playing at Ashton Gate on either the 13th or 14th of September, with the other fixtures being played at Sandy Park.

What is the team news ahead of Scotland’s Rugby World Cup campaign?

Brian Easson named Rachel Malcolm as captain of his 32-player squad, which includes 18 forwards and 14 backs. Flanker Malcolm is one of 21 players that appeared at the previous World Cup in 2022.

Hooker, Lana Skeldon, is the most experienced of the 32, with an impressive 81 caps for Scotland. On the other hand, 20 year old winger Hannah Walker has yet to have a cap for her country, but makes Easson’s squad.

Scotland Women’s 2025 Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards

Leah Bartlett – Sale Sharks, Becky Boyd – Loughborough Lightning, Sarah Bonar – Harlequins, Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears, Lisa Cockburn – Gloucester Hartpury, Eva Donaldson – Sale Sharks, Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears, Adelle Ferrie – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars, Jade Konkel – Harlequins, Rachel Malcolm (C) - Trailfinders Women, Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning, Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier, Molly Poolman – Edinburgh Rugby/Watsonian FC, Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears, Alex Stewart – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars, Emma Wassell – Trailfinders Women, Molly Wright – Sale Sharks, Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning

Backs

Leia Brebner-Holden – Loughborough Lightning, Beth Blacklock – Saracens, Rhea Clarke – Bristol Bears, Coreen Grant – Harlequins, Rhona Lloyd – Sale Sharks, Caity Mattinson – Trailfinders Women, Francesca McGhie – Trailfinders Women, Helen Nelson – Loughborough Lightning, Hannah Ramsay – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh, Chloe Rollie – Toulon Provence Mediterranee, Emma Orr – Bristol Bears, Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women, Hannah Walker – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh, Evie Wills – Sale Sharks