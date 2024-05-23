The domestic season is almost done and this week has fully ramped up the noise around Scotland heading to Germany for Euro 2024 action.

A nation is waiting in eager anticipation as Steve Clarke’s side take on the hosts on June 14th’s opening night before clashing with Switzerland and Hungary. How far they get remains to be seen but optimism is rising with every passing day.

Clarke named his provisional squad for the tournament this week, with Hearts trio Craig Gordon, Zander Clark and Lawrence Shankland in the mix. Hibs favourites Ryan Porteous and John McGinn are also involved ahead of dates with destiny.