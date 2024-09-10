Scotland claim historic world carp championship sector win

Alister Kirkhope and John Graham have made angling history north of the Border by becoming the first Scottish pair to win a world carp championship sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team captain, Kirkhope (Hamilton), and John Graham (Kilwinning) won Sector C with 94.830 kilos, over 40k ahead of the second placed team from Latvia. The Scots duo were placed sixth overall.

Kevin McConnell, the team managher, said: “They fished brilliantly throughout the match and, once the lead was established after a difficult start, they fought tirelessly in soaring temperatures to maintain their advantage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland finished 21st out of 30 countries with Keith Finlay (Catterick) and McConnell (Larkhall), who came in to replace John Sweetland (Biggar) during the event, weighing in with 11.510k to be 15th and prop up the rest in Sector B. They finished 87th

Alister Kirkhope (left) and John Graham lakeside in Croatia with a big carp

Ian Elverstone (Haddington) and Peter Stewart (Aberdeen) totalled 5.700k for 13th out of 15 in Sector A. They were 78th.

Anglers had to endure a frightening storm during the 72 hour match on two lakes, Lapovac and Sandor near Nasice, some losing gazeebos and gear, but nobody was hurt.

McConnell said the thermometer rose to nearly 39c during the match and he added: “The boys deserved better, in all honesty. They fished their socks off and I am proud of every one of them for their efforts.

“On another day this result would have been a top ten finish, it has been that close.”

McConnell added: “We have gained great experience from this and will build towards next year.”