Scotland lost out 4-0 to Netherlands as Lawrence Shankland lead the line in a Euro 2024 warm-up clash.

A bright start from the national team sparked plenty of chances. Hearts talisman Shankland was given the chance to play the lone strike role and watched a header loop over the bar, before Ryan Christie rattled the bar off another teasing Nathan Patterson cross.

It was total football at times from the visitors but they found themselves behind through a Tijani Reijnders hit from all of 25 yards. It was almost 2-0 when Memphis Depay had a shot from inside the box, but goalkeeper Angus Gunn did well to get down and deny the forward.

Hibs hero John McGinn and Ryan Christie responded with Scotland chances as blows were traded, Cody Gakpo next to be denied by Gunn. Shankland's big moment came after the hour mark following a mishap in the Dutch defence, as he got the chance to pick his spot, but he agonisingly hit the bar as a leveller beckoned.

The pain was soon inflicted as Georginio Wijnaldum, Donyell Malen and Wout Weghorst all scored in the final 20 minutes to teach the national team a harsh lesson ahead of the Euros. Next up is a friendly with Northern Ireland on Tuesday at Hampden. Here's how the Edinburgh Evening News rated the Scotland players in Amsterdam, with the Hearts striker involved alongside familiar Hibs faces.

1 . Angus Gunn - 5/10 A statue for most of the first half before the goal gave him no chance. Terrific save to deny Memphis Depay but will be disappointed by the goal rush. Established number one.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 5/10 Great crosses into the box caused havoc early on. First goal came from play down his side but little he could do. Second he didn't stop the cross before Ralston replaced him.

3 . Ryan Porteous - 6/10 Couldn't get near Reijnders for the goal although hardly at fault for the raker that followed. Great gallops into the opposition half to win possession high up but drew too far across for the second goal.