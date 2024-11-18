Scotland will live to fight another day for their Nations League A status with a dramatic win over Poland in the Group 1 finale, securing a 2-1 victory.

John McGinn netted the opener inside three minutes of a chaotic first half. Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour hit the woodwork for Steve Clarke’s side, as Craig Gordon was called into action as Poland looked for a leveller. Kamil Piatkowski found that leveller in the second half with a raker into the top corner.

Andy Robertson headed home in second half stoppage time to avoid a relegation. It means avoiding going into League B for Scotland, who now don’t return to action until March, when World Cup qualifying is slated to begin. The draw for World Cup qualifying is on December 13th, with Scotland in pot three as things stand.

There were a range of permutations for Scotland to consider. For progress to the Nations League quarter-finals and a pot one seed spot for World Cup 2026 qualifying, a win by either two goals and a Croatia loss to Portugal, or a win with a two-goal Croatia defeat was needed.

It couldn’t have started much better as Gilmour threaded in Ben Doak to have a go at the Polish defence. Fresh off giving Croatia nightmares in a 1-0 win for the nation on Friday, he squared the ball for McGinn to equal Ally McCoist’s tally of 19 goals for his country.

Piątkowski then lined up a shot from range as the hosts looked to respond, but Hearts keeper Gordon tipped it over the bar. Karol Świderski was causing issues but again Gordon was on hand to deny a leveller as the number 11 raced behind the Scotland defence.

Then came the Scotland wave of attacks. McTominay’s solo run and shot that was well-saved by Poland keeper Lukasz Skorupski was sandwiched between Napoli teammate Gilmour smashing a long-range effort off the bar, and the midfielder hitting another effort off the woodwork.

Portugal had gone a goal up, so by half-time, this section was hinging on one strike. It didn’t go the way of Scotland though as Piatkowski rifled in a brilliant shot well beyond Gordon and into the top corner. Croatia’s goal to bring their game with parity further dampened spirits.

Then as relegation looked likely, Robertson bulleted in a header to keep Scotland in the top bracket of the Nations League with an impressive win. The third-ranked teams of League A and the runners-up of League B will play a home-and-away promotion/relegation play-off. Here’s how we rated the players in Warsaw.

Craig Gordon - 8/10 A couple of really good saves. Had a bit of a virus pre-game, making his performance more admirable.

Anthony Ralston - 6/10 Got up and down the park all night. Tried to contribute in attacking and was sound in defence.

John Souttar - 8/10 A couple of impressive blocks by the Rangers man. Assist for the second goal is sublime, a heroic shift.