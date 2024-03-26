Scotland suffered a poor performance and 1-0 defeat against Northern Ireland in their final Euro 2024 warm-up match this month.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland was dropped in favour of Lyndon Dykes while Hibs academy graduate Ryan Porteous was put on the bench with Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper coming in. It was the away side who struck first, as Everton right-back Nathan Patterson lost the ball in his own box, allowing Liverpool's Conor Bradley to rocket a sweet strike into the top corner.

To compound matters, captain Andy Robertson was taken off with an ankle injury as home boos rang out at half-time from sections of the Hampden support. Chances were few and far between for Scotland, Lewis Ferguson coming closest from a tight angle he stood little chance with.

Shankland eventually came on and had a powerful shot blocked by a sea of white shirts, while Ferguson was denied with a late header to seal a draw. It's now seven games without a win for Scotland with Euro 2024 closing in.

The squad now go their separate ways before reuniting in the summer, where friendlies with Gibraltar and Finland await before a date with destiny in the tournament opener with Germany. Here is how the Edinburgh Evening News rated the players at Hampden, including Shankland and Hibs hero John McGinn.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 5/10 Almost got away with loose possession in the first half but committed another error which led to a goal. Brodie Spencer had some joy up against him. Lack of regular Everton minutes perhaps showing.

3 . Liam Cooper - 5/10 Surprise starter. Almost caught out by a Shea Charles run and was on his heels more than once. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group